SLO city worker’s assault victim seeking restitution

June 21, 2019

The woman assaulted by a San Luis Obispo employee at an Avila Beach bar is seeking restitution in the aftermath of the city worker’s conviction. [Cal Coast Times]

On May 28, 2016, Chris Olcott, a city planning and building department inspector, was drinking at Mr. Rick’s when he noticed Isaac McCormack and Camile Chavez standing behind him at the bar. After glancing back at McCormack and Chavez several times, Olcott pushed Chavez two times and then bumped into her.

Chavez, a special education teacher at Righetti High School, pushed back. Olcott responded by hitting her in the face with his elbow and knocking her unconscious.

While Chavez lay unconscious on the floor, Olcott punched McCormack in the back of the head three times. Both Chavez and McCormack suffered concussions.

Earlier this year, Olcott pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and received 60 days in jail with a three-year suspended sentence. With approval from the SLO County Sheriff’s Office, Olcott has elected to serve his time behind bars in an Orange County pay-to-stay jail.

Attorney Jim McKiernan, who is representing Chavez, said his client is still coping with medical problems as a result of the assault. A restitution hearing in the case was scheduled for Thursday, but it was postponed after McKiernan requested more time to calculate Chavez’s medical expenses.

A judge rescheduled the hearing for Aug. 22.

More than a year ago, city administrators discovered Olcott had been arrested on felony and misdemeanor battery charges. Even so, Community Development Director Michael Codron awarded Olcott a promotion and a raise.

After CalCoastNews posted the video of the assault, city administrators placed Olcott on paid administrative leave while an outside investigator reviews the incident and Olcott’s past behavioral issues, which include a prior complaint of hostility toward a co-worker, a fellow city employee said.

The city has paid Olcott $11,821.50 since placing him on administrative leave more than two months ago.

Meanwhile, community members have expressed outrage that the city has continued to employ Olcott.

Loading...