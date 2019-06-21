Front Page  »  

SLO city worker’s assault victim seeking restitution

June 21, 2019

Chris Olcott

The woman assaulted by a San Luis Obispo employee at an Avila Beach bar is seeking restitution in the aftermath of the city worker’s conviction. [Cal Coast Times]

On May 28, 2016, Chris Olcott, a city planning and building department inspector, was drinking at Mr. Rick’s when he noticed Isaac McCormack and Camile Chavez standing behind him at the bar. After glancing back at McCormack and Chavez several times, Olcott pushed Chavez two times and then bumped into her.

Chavez, a special education teacher at Righetti High School, pushed back. Olcott responded by hitting her in the face with his elbow and knocking her unconscious.

While Chavez lay unconscious on the floor, Olcott punched McCormack in the back of the head three times. Both Chavez and McCormack suffered concussions.

Earlier this year, Olcott pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge and received 60 days in jail with a three-year suspended sentence. With approval from the SLO County Sheriff’s Office, Olcott has elected to serve his time behind bars in an Orange County pay-to-stay jail.

Attorney Jim McKiernan, who is representing Chavez, said his client is still coping with medical problems as a result of the assault. A restitution hearing in the case was scheduled for Thursday, but it was postponed after McKiernan requested more time to calculate Chavez’s medical expenses.

A judge rescheduled the hearing for Aug. 22.

More than a year ago, city administrators discovered Olcott had been arrested on felony and misdemeanor battery charges. Even so, Community Development Director Michael Codron awarded Olcott a promotion and a raise.

After CalCoastNews posted the video of the assault, city administrators placed Olcott on paid administrative leave while an outside investigator reviews the incident and Olcott’s past behavioral issues, which include a prior complaint of hostility toward a co-worker, a fellow city employee said.

The city has paid Olcott $11,821.50 since placing him on administrative leave more than two months ago.

Meanwhile, community members have expressed outrage that the city has continued to employ Olcott.


pi-on

Unfortunately this is probably the only method to wake up SLO City Management.


06/21/2019 2:09 pm 
06/21/2019 2:09 pm
LAWMAN1

I would slap him with law suite after law suite…..go for his cash…take him down….you may not get anything but he will have to spend what he has on attorneys…he will be sleeping on a park bench soon…


06/21/2019 12:28 pm 
06/21/2019 12:28 pm
LAWMAN1

LOW LIFE PUNK A** …Any man that would throw his elbow to a women deserves to be a bitch in prison or be prosecuted for great bodily harm, once again our court system has failed and only given minimal jail time, obviously he has anger issues if he acts out like this, maybe some mandatory behavioral counseling. Any person who works for a City or Government should be held to higher standards. She is laying there unconscious as he continues to act stupid and beat her boyfriend.


06/21/2019 12:24 pm 
06/21/2019 12:24 pm
