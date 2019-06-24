Front Page  »  

Thieves go on shopping spree in SLO with stolen credit cards

June 24, 2019

Police are searching for a man and woman who stole two wallets from shoppers near Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, then purchased thousands of dollars of products, mostly from large stores in the area, according to police. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 2 p.m., the thieves began snatching wallets from shoppers in the 1500 block of Froom Ranch Way. The pair then bought thousands of dollars of products from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, Best Buy, Apple and Vons.

Police are circulating surveillance images of the suspects. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the thefts or the couple’s whereabouts to call (805) 791-7312.


nazbol gang

LOL


06/24/2019 1:48 pm
Cmonnow

They obviously don’t believe they’re going to get caught….but when they do, I hope the judge ignores the defense attorney and sends them up the river to make license plates. Also, mandates they pay the stores for the loot and adds a healthy fine for the people they stole from. Perhaps a good flogging…

And the stores need to ask my I.D. (if that’s still legal).


06/24/2019 12:58 pm
﻿