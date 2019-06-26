Two people shot in an alley in Santa Maria

June 26, 2019

Less than a week following the shooting and mobile home fire that left five people dead, another two individuals were shot in Santa Maria. [Cal Coast Times]

At about midnight on Wednesday, two individuals were shot in an alley in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found the two victims, whom emergency responders transported to local hospitals.

The police are not currently disclosing the victims’ conditions.

Detectives have determined unknown suspects approached the victims in the alley just prior to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact Detective Woessner at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1929 or call the tip line at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677.

