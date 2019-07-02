Bicyclist seriously injured in SLO crash

July 1, 2019

A 29-year-old man clipped a bicyclist with his side mirror on Saturday morning near San Luis Obispo causing major injuries, including a fractured clavicle, broken ribs and a collapsed lung. [KSBY]

At about 8 a.m., the Santa Maria man was driving a Cadillac Escalade northbound on Highway 227 near the entrance to Tolosa Winery when he clipped the bicyclist, knocking him to the ground. The bicyclist, a 47-year-old San Luis Obispo resident, was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Investigators have ruled out DUI, but the CHP plans to recommend that the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office file charges against the driver, which include making an unsafe turning movement and failing to leave three feet of space between a vehicle and bicyclist.

