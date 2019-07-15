Good Samaritan killed on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

July 15, 2019

A wrong-way driver crashed into an oncoming vehicle on Highway 101 in Paso Robles early Monday morning, killing one person, according to the California Highway Patrol. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 2 a.m., the two vehicles collided on northbound Highway 101 near the Spring Street offramp. The wrong-way driver reportedly survived the crash and fled the scene, while leaving a vehicle behind.

Two Good Samaritans stopped to help the victim of the crash. However, debris from the collision tore a tire of a passing vehicle causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle crashed into the Samaritans. One of the Samaritans died at the scene and the other was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Authorities were still searching for the wrong-way driver later Monday morning.

A witness reported one of the vehicles involved in the collision crashed into the center divider. It is unclear how many people suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Two lanes of the highway were blocked following the collision, but they have since reopened.

Loading...