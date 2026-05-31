Gas prices drop in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

May 31, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Amid reports of peace talks with Iran, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell seven cents last week to $6.19 a gallon, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped eight cents to $6.03 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell 18 cents to $4.33 a gallon.

“Crude oil prices have been going down this week amid reports of peace talks with Iran,” according to AAA. “But the fragile situation could cause oil prices to spike again if a ceasefire deal isn’t reached.”

SLO County currently has the 14th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.06. Tehama County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.75 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.65 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.69 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 4600 Broad Street: $5.69 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.69 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.75 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.75 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.79 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.98 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.99 76 – Nipomo, Orchard Road: $5.99

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