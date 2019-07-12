Front Page  »  

Los Osos man returns chief’s missing gun

July 12, 2019

Deanna Cantrell

A little more than a day after apparently stealing San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell’s gun, which she left in an El Pollo Loco bathroom stall, a man turned in the weapon at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s substation in Los Osos. [Cal Coast Times]

At about noon Wednesday, Cantrell was eating lunch at El Pollo Loco on Los Osos Valley Road when she went to the restroom and inadvertently left her personal firearm in the stall. Having realized her mistake, she returned to the restaurant shortly afterwards and found the gun had been stolen.

On Thursday evening, a man called the sheriff’s office and said his brother-in-law was in possession of Cantrell’s firearm. The caller said he would bring his brother-in-law to the Los Osos substation to return the weapon.

Skeeter Carlos Mangan, 30, turned in the firearm, and sheriff’s officials confirmed it was the missing gun, according to police. Investigators then went to Los Osos to recover the weapon and interview Mangan.

Mangan admitted during an interview with investigators that he found the gun in the El Pollo Loco restroom. The Los Osos man said he put the firearm in his pocket and returned home, police said.

The city of SLO is thanking the community for sharing information online and on social media about the missing firearm. Broad community awareness helped officers quickly identify Mangan, police said.

Meanwhile, the city has indicated an investigation into the incident will occur. The city will review personnel policies and appoint a third-party or a city investigator to conduct an investigation, Human Resources Director Monica Irons said. [Tribune]

If a city employee conducts the investigation, it will not be a member of the SLO Police Department, but rather a staffer from another department with the expertise related to the matter. Following the investigation, city officials will determine whether disciplinary action should be taken, Irons said.

Cantrell said she fully expects to be disciplined by the city and has no qualms about any punishment she might face.


smiley

No one stole her gun, she lost it. She left it laying loaded in the crapper where a child might have found and handled it with deadly result. She is an unqualified, irresponsible excuse for that position and no one in that city government that they appoint to review this will have the qualifications or the balls to handle it right. This is how government works now.


07/12/2019 4:10 pm 
07/12/2019 4:10 pm
Paso_citizen

So she fully expects to be disciplined by the city and has no qualms about any punishment she might face. Really! I wonder which of her wrists will be lightly slapped? And by whom?


07/12/2019 3:22 pm 
07/12/2019 3:22 pm
Jorge Estrada

He turned in the gun and nobody was injured except the Chief. The major embarrassment to immediately go on TV to explain what had happen lends big credit to her integrity and transparency. Nobody need to be punished, please save the taxpayers on this one and spend the money on a free fire arm safety class for the interested public.


07/12/2019 10:41 am 
07/12/2019 10:41 am
deepsea

Would she have gone public if she had forgotten the gun and then remembered in time before anybody else knew about it. Doubtful. It would have been her little secret. “Character- what you do when no one else knows.” “Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.” -John Wooden


07/12/2019 12:08 pm 
07/12/2019 12:08 pm
oldtimer

Agreed Jorge, she was honest with her mandated gun responsibilities and her neglegence. People really need to focus anger towards Dow and Parkinson, not a semi controversial chief, her orientations, and her relations with Heidi. I understand some people here are sadly, by fact, hateful bigots.


07/12/2019 12:33 pm 
07/12/2019 12:33 pm
nazbol gang

I wouldn’t have returned it. American law enforcement is known for going after (or worse) good samaritans. This guy could end up in jail for simply removing a gun that could have ended up in the wrong hands (like a child or criminal)


07/12/2019 10:35 am 
07/12/2019 10:35 am
deepsea

Huge mistake. He’ll regret that forever. First ,taking it and then handing himself over to the protected class, He easily could have ditched it, to never be found. But now he’s at the mercy of the gang that started the whole thing.


07/12/2019 9:09 am 
07/12/2019 9:09 am
ratherbefishing

Hope Mr. Mangan doesn’t have a police record. The police are going to comb through his life and publish everything about it. If he has any dirt, that will become the new story; distraction.


07/12/2019 11:11 am 
07/12/2019 11:11 am
oldtimer

Well, I truly believe if he’s honest, he’ll be fine. If not, his life will be changed.


07/12/2019 12:35 pm 
07/12/2019 12:35 pm
shishkabob141

If he was honest he would not have taken the gun. He’s a victim of his own bad judgment.


07/12/2019 1:42 pm 
07/12/2019 1:42 pm
Mitch C

Some police department bozo suggested that the individual who found the abandoned weapon Ed COULD face criminal charges – for what. If you come across an abandoned weapon do you just leave it so that it can be found by a child or picked up by an individual bent on no good. He found the weapon and returned it to its owner. If I find a $100 bill on Higuera and return it to its owner, will I be charged with theft. Mr. Mangan found an abandoned loaded weapon what was he supposed to do, ignore it and let it be retrieved under tragic circumstances? I think that the Chief has learned a lesson, we all dodged a bullet (pun intended), and we should move on. Anything other than a proclamation of appreciation to Mr. Mangan will be met by me with a quest for the harshest criminal consequences for the Chief – otherwise, let’s just move on.


07/12/2019 1:44 pm 
07/12/2019 1:44 pm
laftch

Well said.


07/12/2019 4:36 pm 
07/12/2019 4:36 pm
﻿