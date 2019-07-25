Man killed in crash on Highway 101 in Paso Robles
July 25, 2019
A 26-year-old man died Wednesday night after driving off Highway 101 in Paso Robles. [KSBY]
Shortly after 9 p.m., the man was driving near the Spring Street offramp. He drove off the road, veered onto railroad tracks, and was ejected from his vehicle.
He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Authorities have yet to identify the victim. CHP officers temporarily closed the Spring Street off-ramp following the fatal crash.
