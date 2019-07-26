Front Page  »  

Mayor Heidi Harmon’s comments are racist and sexist

July 26, 2019

Mayor Heidi Harmon

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

In reiterating her comment that public art in San Luis Obispo should not include “monuments to old white men”, Mayor Heidi Harmon has completed a trifecta of identity politics invectives: in one sentence she made a statement that was ageist, racist, and sexist.

And not only did our SLO City Council tolerate her sentiments, it embraced them.

Rather than monuments to people, Heidi wants monuments that celebrate “ideas and ideals.” But the last time I looked, it’s people who have ideas and articulate ideals. Yes, people have flaws. Nobody is perfect, but sometimes imperfect people have great ideas and accomplish great things.

The project that spurred her remarks was the proposed sculpture of Teddy Roosevelt to be placed in Mitchell Park where he visited in 1903 after getting off the train and addressing the people of San Luis Obispo on his way to meet John Muir on a tour of Yosemite Valley. Now Teddy was not only a person with grand “ideas,” he had the unique ability to accomplish them.

What about the “idea” of establishing the National Park System? Right after reading Heidi’s latest remarks, I was watching the PBS presentation of the Ken Burns film “The National Parks: America’s Greatest Idea” that attributed the accomplishment of that “idea” to none other than Theodore Roosevelt?

What about the “idea” of an American president interceding into a war between two faraway foreign nations and negotiating a peaceful ending to the 1904-1905 Russo Japanese War for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906? He was the first American ever to receive such an award.

What about Roosevelt’s “ideas” of completing the “path between the seas” with the Panama Canal, his “trust busting” under the Sherman Antitrust Act, and his accomplishments in regulating safe food and drugs for the American public?

And Heidi, what about his founding of the original Progressive Party in 1912? Of course, that was the true Progressive Party, not the twisted one of today.

When the issue of public art returns to the SLO City Council, hopefully they will have the temerity and courage to admit their mistake and right their wrong.

Not only should they allow the statue of Teddy Roosevelt to proceed, they should also start the dialogue of erecting a statue to Maxine Lewis, a remarkable African-American woman who was a hero to our local poor and indigent from the 1960s into the 1980s.

As the founder of the local anti-poverty nonprofit organizations Grassroots and Grassroots II, she struggled to raise funds to feed, clothe, and serve the needs of the needy. My wife cooked the first of what became many Thanksgiving turkey dinners served by Maxine to the poor at the Grassroots office on South Higuera Street right next to Ben Franklin’s sandwich shop. What a proper place for a statue of that great lady!

But I digress. Lo and behold, right when I was sending this to CCN, up pops the blockbuster CCN article on the SLO Police Chief and her missing gun.

At a time when our law enforcement personnel needs more support than ever, is this what we do to support them?

Heidi’s intolerance of statues commemorating famous people is one thing But our mayor and council chooses to shelter a documented woman-beater on their staff while coddling the gun cover-up of their police chief?

The cover-up always gets them. And how’s that for one of Heidi’s great ideas?

Madam mayor and council members, get a grip. Do something. Take responsibility. When the time comes to reconsider your public art policy and the future of your police chief, please reverse your bad ideas.


oldtimer

I was actually shocked, Teddy being a huge hero to me, over this issue. The man set the stage for sane Social Nationalism and Democracy, I Love my Teddy Bear. Guy was shot in the belly during a speech, trudged on, honored nature, busted up wealthy monopolies. Slo swamp used to be pretty, now a paved Babylon. BUT, we also use tax dollars to upkeep Hurst Castle, a giant sin palace that literally towered over tent cities during the depression, and that iconic photo from south county in Nat Geo during the depression, Citizen Kane anyone, Hurst was a disgusting Human in so many ways, and we Glorify his immortal sins, his frigging summer getaway of 20 other mansions! It’s a dicey thing in this day and age. One bad deed undoes many good ones, given the severity. Erevocable sins are set in stone. And not a dime a dozen. I would seek pleasure in the demolition of that castle for ethics, sell the art for tax payers sake, not millions to then pay to see that sin garbage. The Mayor is a mix of all this; social progression rooted in non biased classic corruption.


07/26/2019 8:17 pm
Pete

So right on Keith!!!!


How about a memorial to an old black woman, Heidi? I worked with Maxine Lewis in the early ’70s, what a gem she was. And Teddy, he did so many great things.

Shall we dismantle the tribute to the Chinese who built our railroads, take down the bronze statue (of men!) at the Jennifer St bridge? Or is that OK since we don’t know their names?


The rampage of our phony local so called progressives is damaging our town in many ways. Since I believe in that archaic and forgotten concept of representative democracy (the basis of our system) the antics of our local government sadly remind me of the national ‘authorities’. What folly, this latest childish rant from the fools on the hill.


07/26/2019 6:52 pm
George Garrigues

Hm. Yes, I don’t think anybody should denigrate old white males, being one myself at age 87 with a decided lack of melanin.


Still, the mayor (despite her ageism) might be on to something when she lobbies against any statue of any person, DWM or not. If we could just narrow it down to that sharpened focus, SLO folks might actually agree on a policy.


07/26/2019 4:09 pm
kenny113

You have gotta get a life Keith. Go back to work. Find a hobby. Take up sailing. Tour Europe. Something. Anything. Just stop spending your life spitting negativity out into the world. It’s not healthy for you or for anyone who has to listen to you. Get well.


07/26/2019 2:16 pm
TKG

Kenny, I’ve got a great life! Get used to it. I’m not going away anytime soon…


07/26/2019 2:35 pm
oldtimer

I’m glad Keith is at least bringing contrast to this issue as dialogue, the mayor is acting like she is progressive, yet making a festering swamp worse and hindering dialogue. And covering up corruption for anyone city paid; well a few of them be it ;black, white, latino, Jewish, muslim, conservative or liberal. She is also hindering free speech with blanket comments; like the recent internet hater comment. Constituencies with opinions aren’t haters, they’re entitled Americans. Da Dow, Park, and Coroner are still all over payed and employed. And slo police cheif has her job, not good!


07/26/2019 8:39 pm
kettle

Speaking of Roosevelt and race:


Minnie M. (Geddings) Cox (1869–1933) was an American teacher who was the first African-American woman to serve as a postmaster in the United States. She became the center of a national controversy in the early 1900s when local white citizens attempted to force her out of her job.


Cox was considered an excellent postmaster. During the Roosevelt administration, however, local white citizens began to agitate to expel African-Americans from good jobs such as the one Cox held. The white supremacist politician James K. Vardaman led a targeted campaign in his newspaper, The Greenwood Commonwealth, to force her resignation. Eventually the citizens of Indianola voted for Cox to resign a year before her commission was due to expire. Cox initially refused to step down, although she let it be known that she would not try for reappointment after her current commission expired.


As threats against Cox escalated and both the mayor and sheriff refused to protect her, she changed her mind and offered her resignation effective Jan. 1, 1903. President Roosevelt refused to accept her resignation and instead closed the Indianola post office, indicating that it would not reopen until Cox could safely resume her duties. The president also ordered the U.S. Attorney General to prosecute those Indianola citizens who had threatened violence against Cox.The situation became a national news story, sparking a debate about “race, states’ rights, and federal power”.


When Cox’s appointment expired in 1904, the Indianola post office reopened with a different postmaster. Cox and her husband returned to Indianola, where they opened the Delta Penny Savings Bank, one of the earliest black-owned banks in the state. They also founded one of the first black-owned insurance companies in the United States to offer whole life insurance, the Mississippi Life Insurance Company. They were strong supporters of black businesses in the state.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minnie_M._Cox


07/26/2019 2:04 pm
George Garrigues

Thanks for this, although it is not quite to the point, nor does it DIRECTLY reply to the original op-ed.


07/26/2019 4:04 pm
oldtimer

Rightly, but defending Teddy; is an awesome Human, as this shows again and again his record stands pretty firm. God pray we have another free mind in our Gov in all our lifetimes. What’s the Mayors issue, is what needs to really be published in depth.


07/26/2019 8:44 pm
mercut1469

You’re absolutely right Gurnee. I mean, after all, what chance have “old white men” ever had in this world? They have been consistent victims of racism and sexism throughout history.


07/26/2019 1:45 pm
oldtimer

Yes, Teddy was white and I sense his era and timing, but him being here could shed light on more local nature preservation, AS WE are known here in our ranching community, we are losing to outside excessive wealth. Teddy was against monopolization and greed, saw beauty here, most likely hated Hurst thank goodness. He is a symbol for our roots, a diverse Asian, black and Eastern European community originally. And Chumash firstly. Just because Teddy was white is a BS; racist remark.


07/26/2019 8:48 pm
Rich in MB

Slo should not be honoring Hispanic Women.


I’m not interested in seeing art work from Gay Blacks.


Can you believe there were so many Asian Transsexuals at that ristorante last night?


I can’t believe my daughter is dating a Mexican.


If you don’t like the above comments…why would you approve of the Racist Comments from the SLO City Mayor?


07/26/2019 1:20 pm
﻿