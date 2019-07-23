Front Page  »  

Naked, dead man found in vehicle near Cuesta Grade

July 23, 2019

The naked body of a deceased man was found in a vehicle near the Cuesta Grade on Monday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., a passerby spotted the dead body on TV Tower Road between San Luis Obispo and Santa Margarita. SLO County Sheriff’s detectives and coroner’s investigators arrived a the scene and launched an investigation.

Coroner’s personnel are expected to conduct an autopsy this week. The cause of the man’s death is unclear.

Authorities have yet to release the man’s identity.


FinfreAk

It’s one spooky place, for all its great views. Cuesta Grade … up until the 1880s, what happened to the many folks leaving San Luis, heading to San Francisco, who never made it to Santa Margarita, was anybody’s guess. Dangerous ground then … scary now, too.


Poor soul, RIP.


07/23/2019 1:02 pm
