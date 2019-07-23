Naked, dead man found in vehicle near Cuesta Grade
July 23, 2019
The naked body of a deceased man was found in a vehicle near the Cuesta Grade on Monday afternoon.
At about 2:30 p.m., a passerby spotted the dead body on TV Tower Road between San Luis Obispo and Santa Margarita. SLO County Sheriff’s detectives and coroner’s investigators arrived a the scene and launched an investigation.
Coroner’s personnel are expected to conduct an autopsy this week. The cause of the man’s death is unclear.
Authorities have yet to release the man’s identity.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines