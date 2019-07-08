San Luis Obispo should not be voting on downtown property tax

OPINION by WENDY SPRADLIN

Downtown SLO, an organization that is funded by our business license fees, is spearheading an effort to have certain areas of our downtown deemed a PBID District — a Property Based Business Improvement District. Property owners within the District will have a new assessment levied on their property in addition to their existing property taxes. This assessment can increase as much as 5% each year for five years.

Proposition 218, the Right to Vote on Taxes Act, was introduced by the sponsors of Prop 13 and approved by California voters in 1996. According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, the findings and declarations of the act are as follows:

“The people of the State of California hereby find and declare that Proposition 13 was intended to provide effective tax relief and to require voter approval of tax increases. However, local governments have subjected taxpayers to excessive tax, assessment, fee, and charge increases that not only frustrate the purposes of voter approval for tax increases, but also threaten the economic security of all Californians and the California economy itself. This measure protects taxpayers by limiting the methods by which local governments exact revenue from taxpayers without their consent.”

Prop 218 added Articles XIII C and D to the California Constitution. Article XIII D states: “Nothing in this article or Article XIII C shall be construed to provide any new authority to any agency to impose a tax, assessment, fee, or charge.”

Moreover, Prop 218 does not give Downtown SLO or the city of San Luis Obispo the right to levy this assessment. Instead, it gives those who would pay the assessment the right to vote it down if a majority of them vote no. It places requirements and restrictions on the formation of such property based districts and lays out rules that must be followed when local governments propose such assessments.

One of these rules (put in place to protect taxpayers) is the Calculation Proportionality Requirement. The local government levying the assessment must set assessment rates on a parcel-by-parcel basis so that no property owner within the proposed district pays more than his or her proportional share of the assessment revenues collected. In our case, they claim to have measured the total amount of space of the entire district (square footage of all lots, of all buildings and linear street frontage). Then they measured the amount of space of your property within the whole.

Your proportional share of the assessment revenues is the percentage of your space within the district as a whole. This assessment is not attached to property value but to space. If your proportional share/percentage is 1% and the assessment revenues collected are $369,863, your annual assessment for the first year is $3,698. This is in addition to your current property taxes and listed as a separate line on your tax bill.

A second rule (put in place to protect taxpayers) is the Election Proportionality Requirement. This rule provides that a majority of the property owners in the proposed district can vote “no approval” to prevent the city from creating the district. When tabulating the property owner ballots, the ballots must be weighted in proportion to the amount of the assessment each property owner would pay. For example, if property owner Smith will pay twice as much assessment as property owner Miller, owner Smith’s vote will count twice as much as Miller’s.

Prop 218 limits the methods by which a city can exact revenue from taxpayers without their consent. How can the city of San Luis Obispo justify casting its weighted vote on an assessment it will exact? Its weighted vote is almost 20% of the needed 50%.