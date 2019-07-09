SLO County clerk recorder’s wife charged with embezzlement

July 8, 2019

The wife of San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder Tommy Gong was charged Monday with embezzling more than $32,000 from the Atascadero High School Band and Pageantry Booster Club, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. [Cal Coast Times]

Prosecutors charged Sherry Gong, the former treasurer for the booster organization, with three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement. The maximum sentence for grand theft is three years in prison.

On about July 5, 2017, she allegedly took $3,104 out of an Atascadero High School Band and Pageantry Booster Club bank count.

On about April 24, 2018, Sherry Gong allegedly lifted $19,000 from a second booster club bank account. Later the same day, Sherry Gong took another $9,850 from another booster account, according to prosecutors.

An Atascadero Police Department investigation led to the three felony embezzlement charges.

However, if multiple grand thefts were all part of one common plan or scheme, the suspect can only be charged with one count of grand theft.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are not releasing additional information at this time.

