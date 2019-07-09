Front Page  »  

Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong requests privacy

July 8, 2019

Tommy and Sherry Gong

OPINION by TOMMY GONG

My wife, Sherry Gong, is being charged for some criminal actions. I was not aware of this matter until I received a call from an Atascadero Police Department detective recently, and I am not implicated in these matters.

This is a painful, personal family matter, and I ask that my family and I be granted privacy regarding this matter. I deeply love and care for my wife and family, and I will stand by her side and support her during this very difficult time.

At this time, I have no further comments.


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
SloHeadInTheSand

She ADMITTED it according to the Trib!


https://www.sanluisobispo.com/news/local/crime/article232426882.html


07/08/2019 8:16 pm
