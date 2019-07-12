SLO police chief has committed a crime and should be terminated

July 11, 2019

OPINION by KEVIN RICE

The San Luis Obispo City Manager’s attempt to write the “rest of the story,” seal it with a kiss, and close the book is a disingenuous sham. This criminal act is not cured with an apology and paid training class.

Police Chief Deanna Cantrell has committed a crime and should be terminated immediately.

Penal Code 25100: …a person commits the crime of “criminal storage of a firearm in the second degree” if all of the following conditions are satisfied:

(1) The person keeps any loaded firearm within any premises that are under the person’s custody or control.

(2) The person knows or reasonably should know that a child is likely to gain access to the firearm without the permission of the child’s parent or legal guardian, or that a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or deadly weapon pursuant to state or federal law is likely to gain access to the firearm.

(3) The child obtains access to the firearm and thereby causes injury, other than great bodily injury, to the child or any other person, or carries the firearm either to a public place or in violation of Section 417, or the person prohibited from possessing a firearm or deadly weapon pursuant to state or federal law obtains access to the firearm and thereby causes injury, other than great bodily injury, to himself or herself or any other person, or carries the firearm either to a public place or in violation of Section 417.

All of the above conditions have been met.

This crime becomes a felony if death or great bodily injury results.

The next Kate Steinle is now at risk. Only time will tell.

