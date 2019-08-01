Front Page  »  

SLO Tribune eliminating Saturday print publication

July 31, 2019

The SLO Tribune is slashing one day a week of print publishing after parent company McClatchy reported a net loss of $42 million in the first quarter of 2019. [Cal Coast Times]

Starting in November, the 80-year-old newspaper will no longer print a Saturday paper, the publisher announced on Tuesday. The decision follows the downsizing of the newspaper’s operation, the Tribune moved to a smaller office earlier this year.

Readership at the Tribune had been declining for more than a decade. In a recent Tribune report to the Alliance for Audited Media, for the first quarter of 2019, the editor noted a total daily circulation of 16,267, which included 11,123 printed papers and 5,144 digital subscribers.

Tribune Publisher Tim Ritchey spun the reduction in publication as a way to serve their reader’s changing habits.

“As reader’s habits change, we are adapting to serve them in new ways,” Ritchey wrote. “We are making this strategic change to invest in out future.”

Slashing production, as anticipated, resulted in a dive in McClatchy stock prices. Shares were off more than 9 percent for the day, closing at $2.21 a share.


Paso_citizen

S-l-o-w-l-y; but surely, we are witnessing the final episode of this saga. The ‘Fibune’ died a long time ago (I stopped subscribing in early 2017). If it was not for the ‘bull-dog’ attitude of those in charge, there would be no print version today. It is a shame that there are still those who believe (or want to believe) that this ‘rag’ is still the best vehicle for news on the Central Coast. Don’t you just wish you had a pair of those ‘rose-colored’ glasses that they are still wearing?


07/31/2019 7:43 pm
LameCommenter

Third job was as a bicycle news carrier. Half a century ago, geez.


The Trib decline is sad but unavoidable since it’s such a stuffy liberal rag, zero investigative content, house organ for the Adam Hill fan club…….we held on to our subscription for as long as we could stand it, but threw in the towel two years ago.


More surprising is that the paper doesn’t flourish or do moderately well in this somewhat liberal Heidi Harmon Haven of SLO County; there should be plenty of subscribers enjoying it’s content, I would have thought.


07/31/2019 7:07 pm
panflash

Good.


Now just close the whole damn thing down and get it over with.


SLO County deserves a real newspaper.


07/31/2019 6:53 pm
﻿