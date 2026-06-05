Car overturns in San Luis Obispo law office parking lot

June 5, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver lost control of his car and crashed in San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening, with the vehicle landing on its roof in the parking lot of attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu’s law office.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., Ta caller reported a crash at the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Osos Street. The driver exited the highway, crashed and overturned his car in Funke-Bilu’s parking lot, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Neighbors then came to assist the driver with getting out of the car. The driver emerged from the crash uninjured.

Police say DUI is not suspected.

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