Water main break temporary turns Paso Robles road into a river

June 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A water main break at the intersection of Niblick and Creston roads in Paso Robles flooded Niblick Road on Friday morning.

With construction in the area, at approxamatly 9:30 a.m., a water main ruptured. Traffic backed up and one man stood at the edge of the road with a fishing pole.

Crews have since reduced the flooding, though traffic remains impacted.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...