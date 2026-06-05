Water main break temporary turns Paso Robles road into a river
June 5, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A water main break at the intersection of Niblick and Creston roads in Paso Robles flooded Niblick Road on Friday morning.
With construction in the area, at approxamatly 9:30 a.m., a water main ruptured. Traffic backed up and one man stood at the edge of the road with a fishing pole.
Crews have since reduced the flooding, though traffic remains impacted.
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