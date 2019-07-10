Thousands of residents without power in Santa Maria

July 10, 2019

A driver slammed into a power pole in Santa Maria Tuesday evening, causing an electricity outage that impacted more than 2,000 residents. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 6 p.m., a white SUV crashed into a power pole at Betteravia Road and Thornburg Street, according to the city of Santa Maria. The crash detached a pole and left power lines lying across the roadway.

Power was expected to be fully restored by Wednesday morning, according to PG&E. It is unclear what caused the driver to crash into the power pole.

