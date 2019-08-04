Arroyo Grande police arrest stabbing suspect
August 3, 2019
Arroyo Grande police arrested a man Saturday for allegedly stabbing a man Friday evening near the pike. [Cal Coast Times]
Matthew Leroy Ehens ais accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man in the 600 block of Lancaster Drive. Before officers arrived, Ehens had fled the scene.
On Saturday afternoon, Arroyo Grande police officers located Ehens, and a pursuit ensued. Following a traffic collision in rural Arroyo Grande, officers took Ehens into custody and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse. His bail is set at $500,000.
First responders transported the stabbing victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
