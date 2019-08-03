Arroyo Grande police searching an assailant with a knife
Arroyo Grande police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man Friday evening and then fled the scene. [KSBY]
At about 6:30 p.m., the suspect stabbed a 36-year-old man in the 600 block of Lancaster Drive near The Pike. First responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled in a 2004 Acura. Officers searched the area but did not manage to locate the suspect.
