Crash ignites fire north of Santa Margarita

August 16, 2019

A pickup truck crashed on Highway 101 Friday afternoon, which sparked a fire that spread into brush and is threatening homes near south Atascadero and rural Santa Margarita. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the truck crashed on Highway 101 north of Highway 58. The blaze spread to both sides of Highway 101 and has scorched 54 acres.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officials are evacuating sections of Santa Margarita Road and Powerline Road. The sheriff’s office also sent a reverse 911 alert advising residents from Santa Barbara Road south to Garden Farms and east that there is a fire on Santa Margarita Road and Highway 101.

The blaze is threatening homes in South Atascadero, and if possible, residents are instructed to stay clear of Highway 101 north of Highway 58.

Authorities have closed one lane of Highway 101 in each direction near Santa Barbara Road. Traffic delays are expected.

Loading...