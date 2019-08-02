Juvenile shot in the stomach in Santa Maria

August 2, 2019

A shooting in Santa Maria on Thursday left a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to the city’s fire department. [Cal Coast Times]

In early afternoon, a person with a gun fired at the victim in the 1000 block of W. Kingston Drive. Responders transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The shooter reportedly ran eastbound and remains at large.

It is unclear if Santa Maria police have identified the suspect. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

