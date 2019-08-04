Front Page  »  

Los Osos general manager’s raise rejected by board

August 4, 2019

General Manager Renee Osborne

Just one month after the Los Osos Community Services District announced it is severing ties with General Manager Renee Osborne, on Aug. 1 Osborne submitted an invoice for work done in July at five percent over her contracted wages. [Cal Coast Times]

Activist Julie Tacker responded by asking the board to deny the unapproved wage increase of $400, which was listed in the board package.

At Thursday’s board meeting, President Marshall Ochylski asked that the board approve only the monthly contracted amount of $8,010 for July and revisit a raise at the boards September meeting. Even so, Osborne’s last day is Aug. 11.

“I don’t know how this could happen,” Tacker said. “Everyone knows that contracts are amended in public. Ironically, the board gave Osborne a proclamation and bouquet of flowers at the beginning of the meeting and then had to step up and stop her for writing her own check. Awkward.”

Last month, the board voted to hire Ron Munds to head the district, at $150,000 a year plus benefits. Munds was employed as a San Luis Obispo County utilities manager until last week. He is slated to begin work on Aug. 12.


panflash

Somebody help me here.


Seriously.


Where the hell do they dig up these clowns?


Vote Up7Vote Down 
08/04/2019 8:31 pm
IronHub

Hey Ron Munds — Remember your sworn testimony before and during the Tenborg/CalCoastNews trial? We do. I hear it will be examined in detail in the upcoming documentary “Lying In Trash: The Plot To Bury A News Agency.” Nervous yet?


Vote Up13Vote Down 
08/04/2019 5:02 pm
shelworth

$150,000 a year plus benefits! For Los Osos? What a scam.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
08/04/2019 4:33 pm
fhill123

Good there is a Julie who gives a damn!!!


Vote Up13Vote Down 
08/04/2019 4:26 pm
Mitch C

I wager Marshall $500 to his favorite 503 charity that Mr. Munds will not be the General Manager on October 1, 2020.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
08/04/2019 2:20 pm
﻿