Paid parking launched in downtown Paso Robles

August 16, 2019

Paid parking began on Wednesday in Paso Robles as part of a plan to free up and create customer parking near downtown shops. [Cal Coast Times]

The first two hours are free for those wishing to park between 10th and 14th streets and Spring and Pine streets. Every additional hour will cost $1.

Parking is free on the weekends, with paid parking enforced Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

“Residents are encouraged to practice using the pay stations or visit the parking booth at Tuesday Farmers’ Markets and Thursday night Concerts in the Park through August 15, 2019 for in-person training on how to use the pay stations, WaytoPark mobile application and the opportunity to win up to 50 hours of free parking,” according to the city.


nunsense

Don’t live in Paso, so these maybe dumb questions –

who is parking there for more than 2 hours, if not people visiting downtown?


does this mean a formation of parking enforcement, more government employees and pension debt? sounds like it.


08/16/2019 10:27 am
AmericaTheFree

Parking tickets are a big part of city revenue, much more than the price of parking is. There are some 16 major cities in the US that share in the $1.4billion dollars generated by parking tickets, annually! (https://www.motor1.com/news/353183/parking-ticket-revenues-major-cities/)

Besides, what real city is without a meter maid/person? None?


08/16/2019 11:13 am
Snoid

Yeah, but the real money is in the tow fees collected by the contract tow company who impound cars. Had a friend with a car impounded. Called the next day to get it and was told on the phone $320, that the day after it was towed. Took her to get the car and the yard dick would not allow the car out of impound for anything less than $450.Burn College towing, your a bunch of crooks.


08/16/2019 12:14 pm
