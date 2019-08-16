Paid parking launched in downtown Paso Robles
Paid parking began on Wednesday in Paso Robles as part of a plan to free up and create customer parking near downtown shops. [Cal Coast Times]
The first two hours are free for those wishing to park between 10th and 14th streets and Spring and Pine streets. Every additional hour will cost $1.
Parking is free on the weekends, with paid parking enforced Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m
“Residents are encouraged to practice using the pay stations or visit the parking booth at Tuesday Farmers’ Markets and Thursday night Concerts in the Park through August 15, 2019 for in-person training on how to use the pay stations, WaytoPark mobile application and the opportunity to win up to 50 hours of free parking,” according to the city.
