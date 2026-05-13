Officers identify Paso Robles man killed in drunk driving crash

May 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

California Highway Patrol officers identified the 48-year-old Paso Robles man killed in a drunk driving crash as Matthew Baumgardner.

Shortly after 7 p.m., 44-year-old Joseph Pate of Paso Robles was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro on Nacimiento Lake Drive when he over corrected and hit a tree near Frazier Road. Baumgardner, who was sitting in the backseat, died at the scene.

A second backseat passenger, 41-year-old Mack Garcia of Paso Robles, suffered minor injuries.

Emergency personnel transported Pate to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries. CHP officers arrested Pate for suspected driving under the influence.

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