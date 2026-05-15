Santa Maria police arrest teen gang member with firearm
May 15, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria police officers on Thursday arrested a teenage gang member who was allegedly in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the Santa Maria Police Department’s Gang Suppression Team conducted a probation compliance check at a home in the 300 block of Lolita Avenue. The compliance check involved a known juvenile gang member, according to the police department.
During the search of the home, officers located a loaded short-barreled assault rifle concealed in the attic above a laundry loop. Officers also seized a rifle suppressor, an extended loaded Glock magazine and additional ammunition.
Police took the teen into custody without incident. Authorities booked the suspect in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on weapons-related charges and notified the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.
The Santa Maria Police Department says it remains committed to removing illegal firearms from the community and addressing gang-related criminal activity.
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