Person killed in single vehicle crash in Arroyo Grande

August 17, 2019

One person was killed and another suffered injuries after a vehicle crashed into a tree Friday night in Arroyo Grande. [KSBY]

At about 10:30 p.m., a vehicle — possible an off-road vehicle — crashed into a tree on private property near Los Berros Road and Milton Street, according to the CHP. Responders pronounced one male dead at the scene of the crash, and another male was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officials have not disclosed the identity of the deceased victim, nor of the person injured in the collision. It is unclear what caused the vehicle to crash into the tree.

