Fifty barrels of oil spill in riparian area near Orcutt

September 13, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pipe ruptured near Orcutt on Thursday, causing 50 barrels of oil to spill into a riparian area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Light crude oil spilled into what appears to be a creek bed near the 7000 block of Graciosa Road south of Orcutt. Both Santa Barbara County Fire and Fish and Wildlife personnel came out to the scene.

Workers clamped the pipe, and a supervised cleanup is ongoing.

It is unclear what caused the pipe to burst.

Loading...