Sheriff releases the names of all victims of the Conception disaster
September 12, 2019
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of all 34 victims who were killed in the Conception dive boat disaster on the morning of Sept. 2, according to Sheriff Bill Brown. [Cal Coast Times]
The last victim from the Conception was located yesterday in a cove just west of where the vessel sank. Divers from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office were assigned to search the area as part of the search and recovery operations which resumed earlier this week.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share the names of those lost with you,” Brown said.
Carol Diana Adamic, 60, Santa Cruz
Juha Pekka Ahopelto, 50, Sunnyvale
Neal Gustav Baltz, 42, Phoenix
Patricia Ann Beitzinger, 48, Chandler
Vaidehi Campbell, 41, Felton
Raymond “Scott” Chan, 59, Los Altos
Kendra Chan, 26, Oxnard
Adrian Dahood-Fritz, 40, Sacramento
Justin Carroll Dignam, 58, Anaheim
Berenice Felipe, 16, Santa Cruz
Lisa Fiedler, 52, Mill Valley
Kristina “Kristy” Finstad, 41, Santa Cruz
Andrew Fritz, 40, Sacramento
Daniel Garcia, 46, Berkeley
Marybeth Guiney, 51, Santa Monica
Yuko Hatano, 39, San Jose
Yulia Krashennaya, 40, Berkeley
Alexandra Kurtz, 26, Santa Barbara
Xiang Lin, 45, Fremont
Caroline McLaughlin, 35, Oakland
Charles McIlvain, 44, Santa Monica
Kaustubh Nirmal, 33, Stamford
Sanjeeri DeoPujari (Nirmal), 1, Stamford
Angela Rose Quitasol, 28, Stockton
Evan Michel Quitasol, 37, Stockton
Nicole Storm Quitasol, 31, Imperial Beach
Michael Quitasol, 62, Stockton
Steven Salika, 55, Santa Cruz
Tia Salika-Adamic, 17, Santa Cruz
Sumil Sandhu, 45, Half Moon Bay
Fernisa Sison, 57, Stockton
Ted Strom, 62, Germantown
Kristian Takvam, 34, San Francisco
Wei Tan, 26, Goleta
During a press conference on Thursday, Brown praised the coordination and cooperation of all of the dive teams involved in the “physically and emotionally challenging task” of searching and recovering the victims. Dive teams and dive support included the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Port Police, Federal Bureau of Investigations, National Parks Service and the State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
