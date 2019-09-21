Lompoc police arrest one of two men who allegedly killed a soldier

September 20, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The Lompoc Police Department arrested one of two suspects who allegedly gunned down an active duty military man home on a month long leave. Officers said the the shooting was random and unprovoked.

On Thursday, investigators released the names of two alleged gang members who shot and killed 22-year-old Marlon Brumfield on Sept. 15: Francisco Gutierrez Ortega, 24, and Walter Morales Jr., 25.

Shortly after officers served a search warrant at Gutierrez Ortega’s Santa Maria home, he turned himself in. He was not at home when officers served the warrant, but detectives told his relatives it was in his best interest to turn himself in.

Officers booked Gutierrez Ortega into the Lompoc Jail on charges of murder and conspiracy.

Now, officers are searching for Morales. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos including 805 on his left jaw and neck, LOM on his left leg, POC on his right leg, Elisa on his right arm and VLP on his left arm.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sept. 15, a caller reported shots fired near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and A Street. Officers arrived to find Brumfield on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Brumfield was an active Army military member on a one month leave from Germany when he was gunned down while walking down a Lompoc street.

Loading...