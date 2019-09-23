Paso Robles police looking for ‘perfume bandit’

September 23, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole more than $1,000 of perfume from a beauty store Sunday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 4 p.m., the woman entered Ulta Beauty and stole the perfume, police wrote on Facebook. Police dubbed the woman the “perfume bandit” and said it is suspected she is also responsible for other thefts on the Central Coast.

Anyone who recognizes the alleged thief is asked to call Officer Petlachi at (805) 227-7472. “Well this stinks,” police said.

