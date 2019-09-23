Front Page  »  

Paso Robles police looking for ‘perfume bandit’

September 23, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole more than $1,000 of perfume from a beauty store Sunday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 4 p.m., the woman entered Ulta Beauty and stole the perfume, police wrote on Facebook. Police dubbed the woman the “perfume bandit” and said it is suspected she is also responsible for other thefts on the Central Coast.

Anyone who recognizes the alleged thief is asked to call Officer Petlachi at (805) 227-7472. “Well this stinks,” police said.


2
citizensoldier

https://www.shouselaw.com/grand-theft.html


With a statute such as this, it is surprising that there is not more of this type of theft.


It seems that someone having criminal intent would know nor to steal more than $950.00 worth of merchandise so as to keep their behavior within the threshold provided for by this 2014 law.


California citizens should vote for better commonsense lawmakers.


09/23/2019 2:30 pm 
09/23/2019 2:30 pm
shishkabob141

If that’s a cross necklace she’s wearing, nice touch.


09/23/2019 12:31 pm 
09/23/2019 12:31 pm
