Santa Barbara County identifies more victims of deadly boat fire
September 10, 2019
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office confirmed the identities of five additional victims of the 34 who were killed in the Conception dive boat disaster on the morning of Sept. 2. [Cal Coast Times]
The Coroner’s Office, with the assistance of rapid DNA technology, has positively identified 27 of the 33 victims recovered. Additional family DNA samples are being routed to the Coroner’s Office. Once received, investigators will be able to compare and match the DNA profiles with the last six victims.
Divers from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and National Parks Service traveled to the scene Tuesday morning, and have resumed the search for the missing victim.
The additional victims:
Adrian Dahood-Fritz, 40, of Sacramento
Lisa Fiedler, 52, of Mill Valley
Kristina “Kristy” Finstad, 41, of Tamrick Pines
Fernisa Sison, 57, of Stockton
Kristian Takvam, 34, of San Francisco
Santa Barbara County previously released the following 22 victim names:
Raymond “Scott” Chan, 59, of Los Altos
Justin Carroll Dignam, 58, of Anaheim
Daniel Garcia, 46, of Berkeley
Marybeth Guiney, 51, of Santa Monica
Yulia Krashennaya, 40, of Berkeley
Alexandra Kurtz, 26, of Santa Barbara,
Caroline McLaughlin, 35, of Oakland
Ted Strom, 62, of Germantown, Tennessee
Wei Tan, 26, of Goleta
Kendra Chan, 26, of Oxnard
Angela Rose Quitasol, 28, of Stockton
Evan Michel Quitasol, 37, of Stockton
Nicole Storm Quitasol, 31, of Imperial Beach
Michael Quitasol, 62, of Stockton
Carol Diana Adamic, 60, of Santa Cruz
Andrew Fritz, 40, of Sacramento
Charles McIlvain, 44, of Santa Monica
Steven Salika, 55, of Santa Cruz
Tia Salika-Adamic, 17, of Santa Cruz
Neal Gustav Baltz, 42, of Pheonix, Arizona
Patricia Ann Beitzinger, 48, of Chandler, Arizona
Vaidehi Campbell, 41, of Felton
The Coast Guard plans to resume salvage operations on Wednesday.
