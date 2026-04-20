Pismo Beach considers moving to four-year mayoral term

April 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Pismo Beach City Council will consider a ballot measure on Tuesday to change the mayoral term from two years to four years.

During a Feb. 6 meeting, the city council discussed placing a measure on the Nov. 3 ballot before directing staff to add the item to a future agenda. To move forward, the city council must adopt an ordinance before submitting a measure to the voters.

If approved by a majority of voters, the change to a four-year mayoral term would take effect during the 2028 General Municipal Election unless the council provides

alternative direction.

Supporters of four-year mayoral terms argue it allows for longer-term planning, infrastructure continuity and reduced election costs.

On the other side, opponents argue they can change a majority during any election and that it allows residents to quickly remove an unfavorable incumbent.

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