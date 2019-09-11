Man threatens mass shooting at Atascadero apartment complex

September 11, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting at an Atascadero apartment complex, which prompted a police investigation that determined the suspect did not have the means to follow through on the threat. [Cal Coast Times]

Several citizens contacted Atascadero police on Tuesday about a social media post that warned of a man threatening a “mass shooting” at the Bordeaux House Apartments located at 11300 Viejo Camino. Detectives identified the source of the information, as well as the person who made the threats, according to police.

Police determined the suspect no longer lives in the apartment complex, and he has a history of making similar threats. A law enforcement official contacted the suspect and determined he did not have the means to carry out the threat.

The police department takes matters like this seriously and appreciates those who come forward with information, police said. Investigators are asking anyone who has additional information is to contact the police department at (805) 461-5051 and reference case number 19-2389.

It is unclear whether the suspect may face charges over the alleged threat.

