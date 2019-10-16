Affordable small-home development proposed in Atascadero

October 16, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A development firm is seeking permission to build a community of micro-houses along El Camino Real in Atascadero. [Tribune]

Cal Coastal Properties’ proposed development, Grand Oaks Paseo, would consist of 30 micro-homes on a 1.7-acre El Camino Real lot near the Kmart shopping center and Highway 101. Plans call for a mix of 26 one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes.

The micro-homes would be 500-to-900 square foot houses and live-work spaces. The planned development would also include a community event center, open spaces and 80 parking spots.

Ted Lawton, of Cal Coastal Properties, said the homes are projected to cost about $200,000 to $300,000. Lawton estimates buyers’ monthly mortgage payments would range from $1,400 to $1,800.

Cal Coastal Properties will present the project to the Atascadero City Council on Nov. 12. If the project gains city approval, the developers plan to complete it in 16 to 24 months.

