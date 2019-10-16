Car fire and crash back up Highway 101 in South County

October 16, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car fire followed by a two-vehicle crash caused significant delays on Highway 101 south of Arroyo Grande Wednesday morning. [KSBY]

At about 5 a.m., a car caught on fire just south of the Los Berros Road offramp. Firefighters arrived at the scene, and the CHP closed one lane of the highway.

Then about 45 minutes later, two cars crashed in the same area of Highway 101, blocking the other lane of traffic.

The fire and the crash are under investigation. Officials have not disclosed whether anyone suffered injuries.

