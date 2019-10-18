Front Page  »  

Atascadero student arrested for messing with lunch lady’s car

October 18, 2019

By KAREN VELIE

Three days before Governor Gavin Newson signed a bill banning schools from shaming children for not having lunch money, police officers arrested a 13-year-old 8th grade student at Atascadero Middle School for pouring grape juice in the lunch lady’s gas tank. [Cal Coast Times]

On Oct. 9, officers arrested the student for felony vandalism and booked him into juvenile hall in San Luis Obispo. Officers are considering adding an additional charge of tampering with a vehicle.

While it is unclear why the student vandalized the lunch lady’s car, Atascadero schools have for years either denied lunches or given a lower quality meal to children without lunch money.

According to district staff, in the past, children who were unable to pay for a lunch were permitted to eat from the “salad bar.” It has six containers, four of which were generally filled with vegetables such as lettuce, carrots, cucumber and tomatoes. The other two bins hold fruit.

“We certainly do not want children to go hungry,” said Stacey Phillips, secretary to Superintendent Thomas Butler. “There is never a reason to shame a student.”

However, multiple students said the lunch crew does not offer students without money a choice of the salad bar, instead telling the students to leave the line.

On Oct. 12, Newsom signed The Child Hunger Prevention and Fair Treatment Act, which requires public schools “to ensure that a pupil whose parent or guardian has unpaid school meal fees is not shamed, treated differently, or served a meal that differs from what a pupil whose parent or guardian does not have unpaid school meal fees would receive under that local educational agency’s policy.”

Starting this week, Atascadero schools are allowing children without money to charge their lunch, and the school will send a bill to the parents.

“This will cost the district a couple thousand dollars a year,” Phillips said.

On Oct. 17, the student who was arrested for vandalism returned to school.


obispan

God forbid food stamps actually be used to provide food, and the amounts are adequate, my well-off mother confirmed this with a matching budget. But we all know from being in line at Foods 4 Less how efficaciously that is spent, 100% junk food. Now schools are the primary providers, and not just lunch on school days; breakfast, dinner and summer feeding programs in Santa Maria. I carried a lunch box to school prepared by my Mom and ate meals prepared by my parents at all other times. Probably a shaming crime today.


10/18/2019 1:20 pm
ShootTheMessenger

Isn’t he charged with felony vandalism because he tampered with a vehicle.

Can’t charge him for 2 crimes for 1 crime.

And besides Dan Dow needs to prove that grape juice is not good for a car because I read on the internet that it is the new super fuel so it must be true.


10/18/2019 12:54 pm
GrayGranny2010

The bigger story here is the school district refusing to feed students who do not have money for lunch and this is true for the district’s 1st through 12th grades. Low-income families apply for free or reduced priced lunches so those aren’t the students being refused food. It doesn’t matter what your income level, NO student should be refused lunch because they do not have money. I know for a fact that in the past, Atascadero Unified has offered graham crackers to students who did not have lunch money. And to offer a student food different than the other students are receiving makes it pretty visible that the student does not have money to buy a lunch, sounds and looks like discrimination/humiliation. And the worst part, the district’s food is poor quality and absolutely disgusting. Shame on schools who do not provide a substantial lunch to a student who does not have money for whatever the reason might be.


10/18/2019 11:55 am
slomark

I actually agree in theory that no kid should go without lunch. However, this opens the system up to so much abuse: I can see many parents just tell their kids to go to school with no money so they can get their free lunch.


10/18/2019 1:06 pm
Rambunctious

Banning schools from shaming?….are you sure this is the United States Of America?….


10/18/2019 11:39 am
