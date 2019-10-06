Cal Poly fraternity on probation for underage drinking
October 6, 2019
By CCT STAFF
A Cal Poly San Luis Obispo fraternity was sanctioned on Friday for having gatherings where alcohol was provided to minors. [Cal Coast Times]
Last summer, campus administrators launched an investigation into allegations Delta Upsilon had violated campus and fraternity chapter rules. Officials will drop the sanctions at the end of winter quarter 2020, if the chapter demonstrates exemplary compliance with university policies.
Founded in 1834, at Williams College, Delta Upsilon is the sixth oldest men’s college fraternity.
“Delta Upsilon is the world’s oldest non-secret, non-hazing fraternity,” according to the chapters website. “We believe that if we want our brothers to live our mission of Building Better Men and by our founding values and principles, why would we keep any of that a secret?”
