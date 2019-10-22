Car hits father, drags his daughter on Santa Barbara street

October 21, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car struck and injured a father and his two-year-old daughter as they were crossing a street in Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon. [KCOY]

At about 3 p.m., a Jaguar sedan struck the man and his daughter while they were crossing the street at the intersection of Lower State and Yanonali streets. The father jumped on top of or went over the vehicle, but the toddler became trapped underneath the car.

The Jaguar dragged the two-year-old girl for about 20 to 30 feet. The girl was pulled out from under the vehicle by the time emergency responders arrived.

Both the father and daughter were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after receiving treatment at the scene. Their current conditions have not been reported.

Police have not disclosed whether or not officers cited the driver of the Jaguar. An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

