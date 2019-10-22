Front Page  »  

Burglars interrupted at Templeton cannabis farm

October 21, 2019

Photo by Jason Brock

By CCT STAFF

Workers at a cannabis cultivation site on York Mountain Road in Templeton interrupted three burglars early Monday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., workers discovered the thieves in the act of taking hemp plants. The startled thieves dropped the plants and fled into a creek bed.

“Deputies, a CHP helicopter and a sheriff’s K9 searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects,” said Tony Cipolla, the sheriff’s department spokesman.

In the past, reports of burglaries at hemp farms were not that common. But because the plants are easily mistaken for marijuana, harvest season has led to two reported burglaries and one case of vandalism in SLO County.

Even though marijuana and hemp are both members of the cannabis family, they have different levels of THC, the intoxicant in pot, creating vastly different profit margins; marijuana sells for about four times the price of hemp.

SLO County requires commercial hemp cultivators to place signage describing the plants as hemp, and not marijuana. And these signs appeared to be missing from the York Mountain Road site.

“The suspects may not have realized they were hemp plants they were trying to take since cannabis and hemp plants are essentially the same plant,” Cipolla said.

For more than a year, the York Mountain Road property has been embroiled in controversy. Last year, the county planning department approved a permit for a combination 22,000 square feet indoor and 3 acre outdoor marijuana farm on the 77-acre lot.

Neighbors concerned with crime, traffic, water usage and smells appealed the project’s approval.

On March 26, Jamie Jones of Kirk Consulting negotiated a settlement agreement with neighbors to drop their appeal of the project. In exchange, Frank Ricigliano and Laura Gardner, Jones’ clients, agreed not to grow cannabis outdoors for at least 20 years.

Shortly afterwards, Ricigliano withdrew his application to grow marijuana. He then applied for and received a permit to grow 15 acres of industrial hemp, a cannabis strain.

The neighbors responded by filing a lawsuit alleging contractual violations. The case is currently winding its way through the court system.


AmericaTheFree

I would lay odds that this was not a crime of “mistaken identity” but a crime intending to do what it was meant to do, ridding an area of a agriculture crop that is seen as threat! Nothing more, nothing less! Someone(s) didn’t like the fact that industrial hemp replaced traditional cannabis and they retaliated.

And integritymd, I like your reasoning, but please don’t expect much support on this sight… Just sayin’!


10/21/2019 7:25 pm
integritymd

Crimes like this should be handled the same as any other legally ran business, where thieves have tried to profit from stealing property from the owner. The value of the property, degree of sophistication implemented at carrying out the act, and any other evidence gathered in bringing criminal charges against the perpetrators should be the focus of the investigation. There should be no need to debate whether the grow is the problem when it is done legally.


10/21/2019 6:53 pm
obispan

But we do consider the impacts of businesses on public services, including law enforcement. Sure, there have been some big ag thefts, particularly avocados in coastal valleys, but don’t pretend your business is the same. Nobody has to pay off politicians and consultants to get limited permits to grow avocados.


10/21/2019 7:34 pm
