Battery fire in San Luis Obispo injures one person

April 24, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A battery fire in the detached garage of a San Luis Obispo home left one person hospitalized on Friday.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning in the 400 block of Luneta Drive, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the detached garage.

An ambulance transported one person to the hospital with unidentified injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and a San Luis Obispo County hazmat team came out to the scene. Fire officials are asking drivers to stay away from the area.

Lithium ion batteries that were in the garage appear to have factored into the ignition of the fire. The San Luis Obispo Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

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