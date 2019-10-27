Fire damages PetSmart in San Luis Obispo

October 27, 2019

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the PetSmart off Froom Ranch Way on Friday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., an employee arriving at work to find flames, smoke and water from sprinkler system inside the store. There was no one else in the building at that time.

Within 10 minutes of arriving at the store, firefighters put out the fire, which was contained to one room.

No animals died during the fire. However, the fire, smoke and water damaged products and store equipment. The store is scheduled to open by 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

