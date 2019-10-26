Woman, 2 children killed in crash on Highway 154

October 26, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A woman and two children were killed, a man was critically injured and a fire was started when a Camaro crashed head on into a sedan on Highway 154 on Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a man driving a Camaro westbound crossed into the eastbound lane and slammed head-on into a sedan, driven by a women with two children in the car. The woman and her two children died at the scene.

The man suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

An SUV, that was following behind the sedan, also crashed. Both people in the SUV, a father and son, were uninjured.

Firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire to two acres. CHP officers are investigating the crash.

