Santa Maria hospital put on temporary lockdown

October 27, 2019

By CCT STAFF

After three people suffering stab wounds arrived at the Marian Regional Medical Center emergency room late Saturday afternoon, hospital administrators placed the hospital on a temporary lockdown. [KSBY]

Shortly before 5 p.m., the hospital was placed on lockdown while hospital staff worked on the victims. All three victims are in stable condition.

The lockdown was lifted a few hours later.

Investigators are not yet disclosing if the stabbings are related. Santa Maria police are investigating two of the stabbings and Guadalupe police are investigating one of the stabbings.

