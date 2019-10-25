Hemp fields spoiling the view and air on Los Osos Valley Road

October 25, 2019

OPINION by BEN DIFATTA

On the way to San Luis Obispo, I just drove through one or two miles of skunk like smells where the hemp fields are growing on Los Osos Valley road. We all know what skunk smells like, you know what, it’s terrible.

So, besides the terrible skunk smell and ugly 12 foot high curtains, over 15,000 people in cars every day, back and forth, have to endure these problems.

Today, while driving from SLO back to Los Osos from Foothill Boulevard, about four miles from the plants, there was this skunk smell; 90 percent of the time the wind blows east towards SLO. And more growths for sure will make SLO stink like Hell.

SLO County Board of Supervisors, with all the desert space and land around this county, away from everything and anybody, that’s where you should allow growing of hemp.

You must stop these hemp farmers from growing this product near where thousands of people live or travel.

Make new laws to cease farmer’s planting and growing more hemp plants on Los Osos Valley Road and maybe even make new rules to destroy those existing fields.

Loading...