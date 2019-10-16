Front Page  »  

Judge orders SLO prosecutors to provide records, again

October 15, 2019

Chief Deanna Cantrell

By KAREN VELIE

Judge Timothy Covello granted a motion on Tuesday to compel prosecutors to provide phone records and other evidence in the case against a couple swept up in the search for San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell’s misplaced gun. [Cal Coast Times]

Cantrell left her pistol in the bathroom of the El Pollo Loco restaurant on July 10. Following up on an inaccurate tip that Cheyne Orndoff had taken the chief’s gun from the restroom, officers conducted a warrantless search of Orndoff and Vanessa Bedroni’s home.

Police failed to find the chief’s gun during the search, but arrested them for child neglect because of a dirty home and paraphernalia found in the couple’s bedroom.

Peter Depew and Jason Dufurrena, attorneys for the couple, filed motions for the chief’s and other officers’ cell phone records and video recordings in an attempt to verify the chief’s account of the incident.

In an attempt to block the release of the chief’s cell phone records,San Luis Obispo administrators hired two private attorneys, Roy Hanley to represent the city and Howard Liberman to represent Cantrell.

In September, Cantrell agreed to release her personal cell phone records. However, prosecutors have failed to provide most of the records sought by the defense.

“We are at somewhat of an impasse,” Dufurrena said on Tuesday. “A third party is not being forthright. We are relying on the DA to make it right.”

Noting that this was the second or third hearing set to discuss the production of records, Covello granted Depew’s motion to compel discovery, and cancelled two hearings scheduled for later this week.

Covello then set a pre-preliminary hearing for Oct. 29. At that time, Covello plans to discuss the production of documents before he sets a preliminary hearing.


Uncle Jack

Chief Cantrell is corrupt. The lost gun was one thing but she admits Officer Walsh was wrong in the dog shooting situation. However, she still won’t release either of the two existing police body cam videos. Why is that?


Covering it up instead of “transparency” like she is falsely pledging.


10/16/2019 12:27 am
Julie

How about releasing the dog shooting video too?

“Transparent”? NOT!


10/16/2019 12:11 am
hold it what

I’ve said it before and I will say it again, ‘this whole thing smells’.

Where is the transparency that the chief always talks about.

So, let’s recap,

Loose gun Cantrell, after practicaly destroying 4 people’s lives, Orndoff, Bedroni, and their 2 children, and almost their dog princess, (to say nothing of the gift she got when her, hair trigger, gun was recovered by a peaceful mentally challenged man instead of a 10 year old boy), gets to keep going as if nothing has happened.

This family’s 4th amendment rights were violated by her thugs with badges and their children taken away, by the same.

They didn’t count on the interest that this case would get as a result of their actions and so now are trying to keep the truth from coming out.

This whole thing makes me sick!!!

In the mean time the children suffer with out their parents.

Where is the justice already!


10/15/2019 11:28 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

“City administrators hired two private attorneys to represent the city and Cantrell .” How much will this little charade cost us city taxpayers? If she is so clean and innocent, why not just produce the records? Oh I forgot, she probably left those in the bathroom too?


10/15/2019 10:10 pm
﻿