Santa Barbara County deputies searching for murder suspect

October 15, 2019

CCT STAFF

Deputies are looking for a man suspected of murdering a woman at a Hope Ranch residence Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies responding to reports of a domestic violence incident found a deceased woman at a home on the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive. Investigators then asked residents in the area to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect.

Deputies are not currently releasing the names of the victim or the suspect, who they have identified.

