Pismo Beach police search for armed robbery suspect

October 2, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A man armed with a semi-automatic handgun robbed a payday loan business in Pismo Beach on Wednesday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 4 p.m., the suspect entered the Check Into Cash on 875 Oak Park Boulevard, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded cash. The robber then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as an Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, and heavy set. He was wearing a button blue shirt with a logo on the left chest, dark blue denim jeans, and black shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-2208.

