San Luis Obispo police searching for laundry thieves
October 30, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly stole about $500 worth of clothing from a laundry room at the Mustang Village apartment complex. [Cal Coast Times]
Police Chief Deanna Cantrell posted a cell phone photo on Twitter of the two suspected thieves. The photo also shows a large bag of clothes lying inside a laundry room.
Cantrell is asking for help from the public in identifying the two individuals in the photo. She is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Officer Behrens at (805) 594-8064.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines