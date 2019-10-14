Shandon man seriously injured in DUI crash

October 14, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A 40-year-old Shandon man suffered major injuries in a single vehicle crash off Highway 46 Sunday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Curtis Lee Twissleman was headed southbound on Bitterwater Road when his car drifted of the road, down a steep embankment, rolled one and a half times before landing on its roof in a dry creek bed. A passing motorist reported the accident.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to get Twissleman out of the truck. He was transported to Sierra Vista regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo where he is being treated for his injuries.

While at the hospital, CHP officers placed Twissleman under arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

